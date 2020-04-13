LSC Communications Seeks Bankruptcy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LSC Communications, Inc. (LKSD) and most of its U.S. subsidiaries has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. LSC's subsidiaries in Mexico and Canada are not included in the court proceedings and will continue to operate in the normal course.

LSC said it has has received commitments for $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing from certain of its revolving lenders.

As part of the reorganization process, the company said it has filed a number of customary motions, to allow to continue operating in the ordinary course.

Last year, LSC Communications mutually agreed to terminate the merger deal with Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD).

