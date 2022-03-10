LSB Industries Shares Rise; Completes $200 Mln Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) shares are gaining more than 11 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company yesterday announced the completion of its private offering of $200 million notes.

The company said it has issued a $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250 percent Senior Secured Notes due 2028 on October 14, 2021.

Currently, shares are trading at $20.68, up 11.24 percent on a volume of 665,362. The shares have traded in a range of $2.96 to $21.36 on average volume of 430,705 for the last 52 weeks.

