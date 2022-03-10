Markets
LXU

LSB Industries Shares Rise; Completes $200 Mln Notes Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) shares are gaining more than 11 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company yesterday announced the completion of its private offering of $200 million notes.

The company said it has issued a $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250 percent Senior Secured Notes due 2028 on October 14, 2021.

Currently, shares are trading at $20.68, up 11.24 percent on a volume of 665,362. The shares have traded in a range of $2.96 to $21.36 on average volume of 430,705 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LXU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular