LSB Industries (LXU) Price Target Increased by 15.90% to 14.41

The average one-year price target for LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) has been revised to $14.41 / share. This is an increase of 15.90% from the prior estimate of $12.43 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.76% from the latest reported closing price of $13.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSB Industries. This is an decrease of 130 owner(s) or 45.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXU is 0.06%, an increase of 24.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.12% to 39,478K shares. The put/call ratio of LXU is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robotti Robert holds 3,321K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,258K shares , representing a decrease of 28.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 12.90% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 3,239K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares , representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 30.17% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2,134K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 5.61% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,072K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,885K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 16.23% over the last quarter.

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