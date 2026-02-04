LS ELECTRIC Co. (KOSE:010120) Price Target Increased by 28.55% to 569,429.13

The average one-year price target for LS ELECTRIC Co. (KOSE:010120) has been revised to ₩569,429.13 / share. This is an increase of 28.55% from the prior estimate of ₩442,970.08 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩251,026.41 to a high of ₩819,000.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.96% from the latest reported closing price of ₩612,000.00 / share.

LS ELECTRIC Co. Maintains 0.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.47%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in LS ELECTRIC Co.. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 23.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 010120 is 0.18%, an increase of 15.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.20% to 3,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 932K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares , representing a decrease of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 010120 by 21.71% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 407K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing a decrease of 48.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 010120 by 7.37% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 381K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 288K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 220K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 010120 by 42.00% over the last quarter.

