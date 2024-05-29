LS 2 Holdings Concludes Smooth AGM

LS 2 Holdings Limited (SG:ENV) has released an update.

LS 2 Holdings Limited successfully convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 30, 2024, at Cecil Street, Singapore, with Mr. Tan Siang Leng presiding as Chairman. The meeting proceeded with a full quorum, introductions of the company’s key figures, and without pre-submitted questions from shareholders. Shareholders were informed they could raise questions during the Q&A session and proxies were appointed and verified for voting on their behalf.

