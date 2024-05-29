News & Insights

Stocks

LS 2 Holdings Concludes Smooth AGM

May 29, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LS 2 Holdings Limited (SG:ENV) has released an update.

LS 2 Holdings Limited successfully convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 30, 2024, at Cecil Street, Singapore, with Mr. Tan Siang Leng presiding as Chairman. The meeting proceeded with a full quorum, introductions of the company’s key figures, and without pre-submitted questions from shareholders. Shareholders were informed they could raise questions during the Q&A session and proxies were appointed and verified for voting on their behalf.

For further insights into SG:ENV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.