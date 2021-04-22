LRN or BFAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Schools sector might want to consider either K12 (LRN) or Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, K12 has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that LRN has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

LRN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.56, while BFAM has a forward P/E of 70.37. We also note that LRN has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BFAM currently has a PEG ratio of 12.57.

Another notable valuation metric for LRN is its P/B ratio of 1.69. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BFAM has a P/B of 7.70.

Based on these metrics and many more, LRN holds a Value grade of B, while BFAM has a Value grade of D.

LRN stands above BFAM thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that LRN is the superior value option right now.

