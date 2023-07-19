LRN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.59, changing hands as high as $38.89 per share. Stride Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.66 per share, with $47.3461 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.93.

