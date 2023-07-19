LRN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.59, changing hands as high as $38.89 per share. Stride Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LRN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.66 per share, with $47.3461 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.93.
Also see: Warren Buffett Bank Stocks
PPDF Videos
Funds Holding ENTF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.