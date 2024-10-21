LRN Buckles Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Know Ahead of Release

Stride, Inc. LRN is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 22, 2024, after market close.



In the last quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2% and 1.5%, respectively. The top and bottom lines grew 10.5% and 40.6%, respectively, year over year.



Its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 40.3%.

LRN’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings has remained unchanged at 20 cents per share over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates year-over-year growth of 81.8%.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $499.9 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.1%.

Factors to Ascertain Stride’s Quarterly Results

Stride’s fiscal first-quarter revenues are expected to gain year over year due to increased enrollment growth in Career Learning and General Education programs. This, alongside strength in student retention paired with innovative healthcare product offerings through MedCerts, is likely to have added to the uptrend.



Furthermore, the focus on incorporating AI and other technologies into its programs to enhance teacher tools and strengthen student engagement bodes well.



Moreover, LRN’s bottom line is expected to have increased year over year on the back of its ongoing cost-reduction efforts and an efficient capital allocation strategy. Although increased instructional costs and services are likely to have pulled down the prospects to some extent, the operational efficiencies and leverage from the increased top line are anticipated to have had more than offset the negatives.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Stride this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: LRN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

