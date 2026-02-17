LRI Investments Buys $16 Million of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF

Key Points

LRI Investments, LLC acquired 217,176 shares of VBIL, an estimated $16.4 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $16.4 million, reflecting both purchase activity and price movement.

This new position represents a 1.3% increase in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 217,176 shares valued at $16.4 million.

The new VBIL position places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On Feb. 3, 2026, LRI Investments, LLC disclosed a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL), acquiring 217,176 shares in a transaction estimated at $16.38 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 3, 2026, LRI Investments, LLC initiated a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL) by purchasing 217,176 shares. The estimated value of this acquisition is $16.4 million based on the quarterly average price. The value of the position at the end of the quarter increased by the same amount, reflecting both the purchase and price movement.

What else to know

This is a new position, representing 1.3% of LRI Investments, LLC’s reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:ARES: $344.3 million (27.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAC: $92.4 million (7.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DCOR: $53.2 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAX: $46.7 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VEU: $37.4 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of Feb. 3, 2026, shares were priced at $75.43, up 4.0% over the past year.

VBIL carried an annualized dividend yield of 3.5% as of Feb. 4, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 3, 2026) $75.43 Fund assets under management $5.1 billion Dividend yield 3.5% 1-year total return 4.02%

Company snapshot

Offers an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking an index of U.S. Treasury bills with maturities of three months or less.

Uses a sampling strategy to mirror the index's key risk characteristics by investing in a range of short-term government securities.

Focuses on providing a low-risk, highly liquid vehicle for short-term capital allocation to risk-averse investors.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF provides investors with a disciplined approach to tracking its benchmark index, focusing on investment-grade U.S. Treasury bills. The fund’s transparent investment strategy and competitive expense management set it apart in the short-duration fixed-income market.

What this transaction means for investors

Fund managers are constantly analyzing economic and market developments and deciding where to allocate their clients’ money. LRI Investments made several buys and sells of various assets in the fourth quarter, including adding a new position in VBIL.

Adding a position in this short-term bond ETF signals rebalancing amid shifting interest-rate and economic outlooks heading into 2026. The Federal Reserve seems to be moving toward a policy of lowering interest rates to stimulate the economy. The prospect of falling rates is good for bondholders, including bond ETFs, because bond prices rise as interest rates fall.

Specifically, VBIL may look attractive to investors because short-term bonds are less affected by sudden interest-rate changes than long-term bonds. This provides a hedge in case interest rates don’t fall as expected.

Overall, VBIL and other quality short-term bond funds are solid options for investors looking to park cash for the short term and earn extra income.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard International Equity Index Funds - Vanguard Ftse All-World ex-US ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

