LRHC's Q3 Revenues Rise but Losses Widen as Expenses Surge

Shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp LRHC have declined 9.8% since the company reported its earnings for the third quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 Index’s 0.4% decrease over the same time. In the past month, the stock has declined 68.9% compared with the S&P 500’s 3.3% fall.

LRHC’s Earnings & Revenue Performance

La Rosa reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $20.2 million, a 3.2% increase from $19.6 million in the same period a year earlier, with growth spread across its main service lines. Residential real estate services revenues rose 1.7% year over year to $16.8 million, property management advanced 8.9% to about $3.1 million, and commercial brokerage climbed roughly 61.5% to $0.10 million off a small base.

Despite the top-line gain, profitability deteriorated. Loss from operations widened to $5 million from $1.7 million, and net loss increased to $5.5 million, or $5.44 per share, compared with a $3.4 million loss, or $16.49 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Total operating expenses nearly doubled to $6.7 million from $3.4 million.

Other Key Business Metrics of LRHC

Gross profit improved modestly to $1.7 million from $1.6 million, and gross margin held essentially flat at about 8.4%. The quarterly results show that residential brokerage gross profit rose approximately 4% year over year in the quarter, driven by a more favorable plan/agent mix and onboarding from acquisitions completed in 2024. Property management gross profit was up about 2% as units under management increased. Title settlement and insurance contributed gross profit for the first time on the anniversary of the Nona Title acquisition, while franchising and coaching gross profit declined, reflecting integration of acquired franchises and changes to the coaching program.

Expense trends were the main swing factor. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs, excluding stock-based comp, were about $4.4 million, up from roughly $3.0 million. SG&A is shown rising 46% year over year, led by higher payroll and benefits, professional fees, technology expense, and public-company compliance costs associated with financing and acquisition support. Stock-based compensation also stepped up significantly in the quarter, pushing total operating expenses higher.

Liquidity improved sequentially but remains a focus. Cash and restricted cash totaled about $6.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, roughly double the $3.2 million level as of Dec. 31, 2024. Still, management reiterated that existing working capital is not expected to cover operating needs for the next 12 months, and the filing raises substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern without additional capital.

LRHC: Management Commentary

CEO Joe La Rosa highlighted steady year-over-year growth across all major revenue streams and pointed to improving gross profit over the first nine months of 2025. He also emphasized balance sheet actions, including eliminating most outstanding warrants and strengthening liquidity. Strategic commentary centered on diversification beyond traditional real estate services into AI-adjacent infrastructure, with the company aiming to leverage its real-estate footprint and agent network to participate in data-center development.

Factors Influencing LRHC’s Headline Numbers

The quarter’s revenue growth was primarily volume- and mix-driven within residential brokerage and property management, with commercial brokerage gains reflecting scaling from a small base. However, higher overhead tied to acquisitions, public-company costs and expanded corporate functions weighed on earnings. Non-cash items also introduced volatility. The quarterly results show sizable fair-value related gains and losses tied to convertible notes and warrants during 2025, underscoring that reported net income can swing with capital-market activity rather than core operations.

View

Management focused on strategic flexibility from recently arranged financing and continued acquisition-led expansion, while cautioning that profitability is expected to remain pressured in the near term, given corporate overhead and growth investments.

Other Developments at LRHC

During and shortly after the quarter, La Rosa announced that it had secured $1.25 billion in financing facilities to support a “next-generation AI data center strategy” and potential acquisitions or partnerships. Separately, the company dissolved a non-operational subsidiary (Baxpi Holdings LLC) to simplify its structure and, in November, entered a securities purchase agreement for up to $250 million in senior secured convertible notes, subject to closing conditions. The company also notes stockholder approval for a future reverse stock split amendment and highlights the July launch of My Agent Account Version 4.0, a major update to its proprietary agent platform.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC): Free Stock Analysis Report

