LRCX vs. AVGO: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better, Following the Chip Dip?

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and the rest of the semiconductor scene saw their negative momentum accelerate in recent weeks, thanks in part to new chip restrictions on exports to China announced by the U.S. government. Therefore, in this piece, we'll leverage TipRanks' Comparison Tool to have a closer look at LRCX and AVGO, two very high-quality chip makers that seem oversold, even with next year's recession considered. Analysts are unanimously bullish on AVGO, while LRCX has slightly higher upside potential.

Undoubtedly, the last thing investors want to see is more uncertainties in the face of rising interest rates and an ongoing slump in the tech sector. New chip restrictions have felt shockwaves across the chip industry. The pain has been unavoidable, even for the chip stocks that have already lost most of their value. Though it's difficult to gauge the magnitude of demand destruction as a result of export restrictions, investors don't seem to be willing to wait around - not with a looming recession.

Understandably, semiconductor stocks are prone to the amplified downside in the face of economic downturns. During the 2008 market crash, LRCX stock shed more than 60% of its value. After tanking recently, Lam Research shares already find themselves off about 53% from their early-2022 all-time highs, just north of $720 per share. AVGO stock is down about 33% from its all-time high, with a dividend yield that's closing in on the 4% mark (shares yield 3.74% at writing).

Indeed, top chip stocks are no longer just great long-term secular growth plays; they're now starting to become intriguing dividend plays to help offset inflation's blow.

Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research may be a wonderful and wildly-profitable firm to play the increased appetite for chips. The $46.6 billion company is a wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) juggernaut that tends to experience massive booms and busts, just like most other manufacturers of big-ticket durable goods.

In prior pieces, I raised concern over Lam's greater degree of cyclicality versus other chip makers. Undoubtedly, this is a likely reason why Lam Research trades at quite a discount to the broader basket of chip stocks today at just 10.4x trailing earnings, well below the 15.3x semiconductor industry median.

With downgrades flowing in, it seems like there's no bottom in sight for shares of Lam. New export rules are a giant question mark that will entice many Wall Street analysts to revisit the drawing board. With ongoing supply-chain woes, many may view Lam Research as a value trap. Though the fading semiconductor equipment outlook is sure to weigh heavily on LRCX stock, I do think a lot of the negativity is more than baked in.

The company will make it through the rough patch and recession with better tools and technology to help make the most of the next inevitable cyclical upswing. WFE is not an easy business. Still, Lam continues to be a global leader in the space, with a capital structure that's tough to match.

The firm can maintain ample investments in research (the firm is called Lam Research for a reason) and development while continuing to reward shareholders. With a bountiful 2.1% dividend yield and strong long-term secular tailwinds that will outlast near-term macro-related headwinds, LRCX stock seems like a falling knife worth grabbing with both hands.

What is the Price Target for LRCX Stock?

Wall Street still likes Lam Research, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. The average LRCX stock price target of $543.06 implies 59.4% upside over the year ahead. As analysts re-evaluate their models following the latest chip export news, I expect the average price target to fall a bit.

In any case, the long-term fundamentals seem intact, even if near-term uncertainties and headwinds continue to get the better of the stock.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom is another chip play that's been tumbling over the perfect storm of negative headlines. It's bad enough to be a tech firm, but it's another thing to be weighed down by government-mandated restrictions that could act as salt in a wound that can't seem to heal.

At ~$438, Broadcom suddenly became an enticing dividend play with intriguing long-term growth prospects. Unfortunately, investors must brave the market volatility to score the nearly 4% yield, as it may shrink once the haze of macro and industry-specific uncertainty clears.

Broadcom has done a great job of managing through the recent storm. It's hard to remember the last time the company missed earnings estimates. The latest third-quarter numbers were quite robust, with $9.73 in per-share earnings versus the $9.56 analyst consensus. The $8.5 billion in revenue also marked an impressive 25% jump year-over-year.

Looking ahead, I expect Broadcom's streak of beating on earnings will continue, even with management's upbeat fourth-quarter outlook. As I noted in prior pieces, Broadcom's move into enterprise software should help enhance margins while reducing the impact on enhanced cyclicality that tends to accompany the chipmakers.

Further, Broadcom stands out as one of the few tech companies that can create value from M&A. Broadcom's disciplined managers know well that the price to be paid matters as much as the quality or "fit" of a takeover target in the crosshairs.

At 18.9x trailing earnings, AVGO is a premier (and now high-yielding) chip stock for a very modest price of admission.

What is the Price Target for AVGO Stock?

Wall Street has a "Strong Buy" rating on Broadcom. With the average AVGO stock price target pinned at $674.00, the implied upside potential is 53.9%.

Like Lam Research stock, investors should not be surprised if the average price target comes back down following what could be a wave of price target trims. Despite any such downside revisions, Broadcom still stands out as a juggernaut that can reward those willing to brave the recent decline.

Conclusion: Too Much Recession Risk Baked In

Wall Street will be busy adjusting price targets and recommendations in response to recent chip industry headwinds. Despite the recession and export restrictions, I expect the top chipmakers like LRCX and AVGO will find their way. If anything, there's already too much recession risk baked in here.

