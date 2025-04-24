$LRCX stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LRCX stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $528,950,235 of trading volume.

$LRCX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LRCX:

$LRCX insiders have traded $LRCX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SESHASAYEE VARADARAJAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,080 shares for an estimated $9,907,200 .

. BETHANY MAYER sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $124,757

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LRCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $LRCX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LRCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRCX stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LRCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LRCX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LRCX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LRCX forecast page.

You can track data on $LRCX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.