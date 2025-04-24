$LRCX stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LRCX stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $528,950,235 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LRCX:
$LRCX Insider Trading Activity
$LRCX insiders have traded $LRCX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SESHASAYEE VARADARAJAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,080 shares for an estimated $9,907,200.
- BETHANY MAYER sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $124,757
$LRCX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $LRCX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,381,450 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,782,133
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 1,035,052 shares (+341.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,761,805
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS removed 673,402 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,639,826
- DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE removed 556,236 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,176,926
- RESONA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD. removed 439,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,752,308
- HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK removed 282,349 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,394,068
- MEDIOLANUM INTERNATIONAL FUNDS LTD added 196,202 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,171,670
$LRCX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LRCX stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/04, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 03/05.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $50,000 on 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/16.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 12/19.
$LRCX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LRCX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025
