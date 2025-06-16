$LRCX stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LRCX stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $305,095,379 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LRCX:
$LRCX Insider Trading Activity
$LRCX insiders have traded $LRCX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SESHASAYEE VARADARAJAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,080 shares for an estimated $9,907,200.
$LRCX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $LRCX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS added 1,630,501 shares (+172.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,537,422
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,337,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,259,659
- RESONA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD. removed 439,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,752,308
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. removed 322,170 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,421,759
- ODDO BHF ASSET MANAGEMENT SAS added 219,569 shares (+3450.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,962,666
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 190,011 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,724,494
- MIVTACHIM THE WORKERS SOCIAL INSURANCE FUND LTD. (UNDER SPECIAL MANAGEMENT) removed 113,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,215,100
$LRCX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LRCX stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/13 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/08.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/16, 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 04/07, 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $50,000 on 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 12/19.
$LRCX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LRCX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025
$LRCX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LRCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LRCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $70.0 on 04/24/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025
