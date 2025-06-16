Stocks
LRCX

$LRCX stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 16, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$LRCX stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $305,095,379 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LRCX:

$LRCX Insider Trading Activity

$LRCX insiders have traded $LRCX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SESHASAYEE VARADARAJAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,080 shares for an estimated $9,907,200.

$LRCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $LRCX stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LRCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRCX stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LRCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LRCX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
  • Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025
  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

$LRCX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LRCX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LRCX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $70.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025

