LRCX Q4 Earnings Call Highlights AI-Driven Expansion

Lam Research Corporation LRCX highlighted accelerating semiconductor demand as AI infrastructure spending reshapes wafer fabrication requirements. Management pointed to stronger memory demand, expanding technology complexity and rising opportunities across etch, deposition and advanced packaging.



The company raised its near-term outlook with expectations for higher wafer fab equipment spending and continued growth from customer support offerings. Executives also emphasized margin expansion efforts and investments aimed at long-term market share gains.

LRCX Sees AI Fueling Semiconductor Growth

Management said AI demand is driving new capacity investments and more complex semiconductor architectures. CEO Timothy Archer said the company expects calendar 2026 wafer fab equipment spending to reach the low $150 billion range, up from the prior $140 billion outlook.



Archer noted that AI development is progressing through multiple stages, increasing demand for storage, advanced memory and complex logic devices. He highlighted opportunities as customers move toward higher-layer NAND, advanced DRAM and next-generation foundry technologies.



The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69. Revenues of $6.72 billion also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.73%.

Lam Research Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Lam Research Expands Memory and Packaging Opportunities

Lam Research said NAND revenues more than doubled sequentially as customers focused on upgrades to 256-layer and above-class devices. Memory represented 46% of systems revenues compared with 39% in the prior quarter.



Management emphasized that NAND remains one part of a broader opportunity set. Archer said the company is also gaining traction in DRAM and foundry logic as device architectures require more deposition and etch processes.



Advanced packaging was another growth area, with the company expecting greater than 70% year-over-year growth. Lam

Research pointed to demand for TSV etch, copper electroplating and larger AI package designs as key drivers.

LRCX Builds Margin Momentum

Lam Research expanded profitability during the quarter, with non-GAAP gross margin reaching 52% and operating margin improving to 38.4%. CFO Douglas Bettinger attributed margin strength to pricing actions, operational efficiencies, scale benefits and product mix.



The company also outlined a longer-term goal of reaching mid-50% gross margins and mid-40% operating margins over the next several years. Management tied the opportunity to revenue growth, new products and improving operational execution.



Lam Research reported a strong cash position, ending the quarter with $5.6 billion in cash and short-term investments. The company returned capital through approximately $246 million in share repurchases and $325 million in dividends during the quarter.

Lam Research Raises September-Quarter Outlook

Management guided for September-quarter revenues of $8.1 billion, plus or minus $400 million, with non-GAAP gross margin of 52%, operating margin of 39.5% and EPS of $2.15, plus or minus $0.15.



Bettinger said customer support revenue should remain strong, supported by upgrades, spare parts demand and Equipment Intelligence offerings. The segment generated record revenue of nearly $2.5 billion in the June quarter.



Analysts also focused on supply constraints and future capacity. Management said customers are adding clean-room capacity and working with Lam to secure equipment for upcoming fabs, while the company continues expanding manufacturing capabilities.

LRCX Addresses Analyst Questions on Growth

A JPMorgan analyst asked about the drivers behind margin improvement. Bettinger said operational efficiency, the global manufacturing footprint, new products and pricing efforts all contributed to recent gains.



A Goldman Sachs analyst questioned the outlook for 2027 growth. Management avoided numerical guidance but said industry capacity additions and new fabs coming online create a strong setup for continued demand.



A Bank of America analyst asked about future NAND upgrades. Archer said the opportunity extends beyond current upgrades because future transitions to higher-layer NAND devices will require additional process complexity and equipment intensity.

Lam Research Focuses on Long-Term AI Demand

Lam Research entered the second half of 2026 emphasizing technology transitions across memory, logic and packaging. Management said rising complexity in semiconductor manufacturing expands the company’s served available market opportunities.



Executives highlighted continued investments in research facilities, manufacturing capacity and customer support capabilities to address evolving semiconductor requirements.



The company’s message centered on scaling with AI-related semiconductor demand while improving profitability through technology leadership and operational execution.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores

Lam Research carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating favorable earnings estimate revision trends within the Zacks Rank framework. The Zacks Style Scores show a Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B, while the Value Score is D and the VGM Score is C. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank by evaluating characteristics such as value, growth and momentum. A stock with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 combined with stronger Style Scores can provide additional signals for investors focused on those factors. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update earnings estimates following new company information.

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