LRCX Poised for a Q4 Earnings Surprise: Should You Buy the Stock Now?

Lam Research Corporation LRCX is likely to beat earnings estimates when it releases fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 29. The company expects revenues of $6.6 billion (+/- $400 million) for the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $6.67 billion, indicating 29% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Lam Research expects earnings of $1.65 (+/- 15 cents) per share for the fourth quarter. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.69 per share over the past 30 days, implying a 27% year-over-year increase.



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Lam Research has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.09%. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.90%.

Lam Research Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Lam Research Corporation price-eps-surprise | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Q4 Earnings Whispers for Lam Research

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Lam Research this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.

Earnings ESP of LRCX: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($1.71) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate ($1.69), is +1.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Lam Research’s Zacks Rank: LRCX presently sports a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Influence LRCX’s Q4 Results

Lam Research has been riding on the wave of a strong rebound in the semiconductor industry, driven by the surging demand for memory and advanced AI applications. The rise in spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, particularly with the growing influence of Generative AI, is likely to have provided a significant boost to the company's performance in the fiscal fourth quarter. The increasing need for advanced AI-centric chips has become a key growth catalyst.

Heightened DRAM spending, especially in response to demand for high-bandwidth memory, is likely to have played in Lam Research's favor. The company's momentum in 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies is also expected to have added to its strong performance. At the same time, ongoing technological advancements are pushing NAND spending higher, which is likely to contribute to LRCX’s quarterly results.

Lam Research’s focus on expanding semiconductor fabrication capabilities, along with its heavy investment in research and development, positions it well in a competitive landscape. Its innovation through Semiverse solutions, particularly in high-aspect-ratio memory hole etch for NAND, is likely to have fueled this progress. LRCX’s strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies are anticipated to have bolstered its performance in the foundry and logic segment, while the increasing adoption of 3D architectures is expected to have supported growth in its etch and deposition services.

The company’s robust suite of tools, which enable foundry logic inflections, is likely to have secured strong customer traction. With the accelerating deployment of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), Lam Research’s semiconductor and memory solutions remain in high demand, reinforcing its market position in the fiscal fourth quarter.

All these factors are likely to have driven growth in system revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter systems revenues is pegged at $4.55 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 32%, underscoring Lam Research’s continued strength in the evolving tech landscape. The consensus mark for the Customer Support segment’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.13 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23%.

LRCX’s Stock Price Performance & Valuation

Lam Research shares have surged 90.1% year-to-date, outperforming the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry, which has risen 35.2%. Compared with peers, the stock has outpaced ASML Holding ASML and KLA Corporation KLAC but underperformed Applied Materials AMAT. Shares of ASML Holding, KLAC and Applied Materials have soared 68.5%, 80% and 123.9%, respectively.

Lam Research YTD Price Return Performance



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Let us look at the value Lam Research offers investors at current levels. Currently, LRCX is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month P/E of 39.78X compared with the industry’s 30.20X.

Lam Research Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



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Compared with semiconductor giants, the stock trades at a higher multiple than ASML Holding and Applied Materials, but at a lower multiple than KLA Corporation. At present, ASML Holding, Applied Materials and KLA Corporation have forward 12-month P/E of 36.82X, 37.22X and 42.48X, respectively.

Investment Thesis on LRCX Stock

Lam Research sits at the center of the AI chip manufacturing ecosystem. Instead of designing chips, it supplies the manufacturing equipment that companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung use to produce advanced semiconductors.

This position gives Lam Research direct exposure to one of the strongest investment themes today — AI infrastructure. The company is benefiting from rising demand for advanced packaging technologies, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and next-generation chip architectures, all of which require increasingly sophisticated etch and deposition equipment.

Lam Research is also strengthening its technology portfolio. Its ALTUS ALD system improves chip manufacturing efficiency through molybdenum-based deposition, while the Aether platform helps customers build denser and more powerful chips. As AI processors become more complex, these technologies become increasingly valuable.

Management expects advanced packaging revenues to grow by more than 50% in 2026 after strong growth in 2025. New manufacturing technologies such as backside power distribution and dry-resist processing should provide additional growth opportunities over the next several years.

Lam Research has already started seeing the benefits. The company’s revenues have remained above $5 billion for four consecutive quarters, indicating healthy demand from leading semiconductor manufacturers.

Conclusion: Buy LRCX Stock for Now

Lam Research remains a high-quality AI infrastructure play with strong growth prospects. The AI infrastructure buildout remains in its early stages, advanced packaging demand continues to grow, and LRCX's leadership in etch and deposition gives it a competitive advantage that should be difficult to replicate.

Lam Research’s innovation and operational efficiency provide a solid foundation for future growth. Considering these factors, accumulating LRCX stock appears to be the most prudent strategy for investors.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.