LRAD Earnings Results: $GNSS Reports Quarterly Earnings

LRAD ($GNSS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, missing estimates of -$0.13 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $6,930,000, missing estimates of $8,193,996 by $-1,263,996.

LRAD Insider Trading Activity

LRAD insiders have traded $GNSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD HOE III OSGOOD purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $264,000

WILLIAM H DODD purchased 16,327 shares for an estimated $43,266

LRAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of LRAD stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

