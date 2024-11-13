News & Insights

LQWD Technologies Expands Bitcoin Holdings for Growth

November 13, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

LQwD FinTech Corp (TSE:LQWD) has released an update.

LQWD Technologies Corp. has bolstered its position in the Bitcoin market by acquiring an additional 5 Bitcoin, bringing its total to 141 Bitcoin. The company plans to use these holdings to expand its Lightning Network infrastructure, aiming to increase market share and generate income through Bitcoin Satoshis. As a debt-free company, LQWD is focused on leveraging Bitcoin as a store-of-value and an operational asset.

