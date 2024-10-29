News & Insights

LQWD Technologies Expands Bitcoin Holdings and Network

October 29, 2024 — 11:38 am EDT

LQwD FinTech Corp (TSE:LQWD) has released an update.

LQWD Technologies Corp. has expanded its Bitcoin holdings by purchasing an additional 5 Bitcoin, bringing its total to 136 Bitcoin. The company is leveraging these holdings to facilitate exponential growth in transactions through its industry-leading Lightning Network infrastructure. With over 1,200 connected channels and top-ranking performance, LQWD is well-positioned for ongoing success in the digital currency space.

