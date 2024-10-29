LQWD Technologies Expands Bitcoin Holdings and Network

LQwD FinTech Corp (TSE:LQWD) has released an update.

LQWD Technologies Corp. has expanded its Bitcoin holdings by purchasing an additional 5 Bitcoin, bringing its total to 136 Bitcoin. The company is leveraging these holdings to facilitate exponential growth in transactions through its industry-leading Lightning Network infrastructure. With over 1,200 connected channels and top-ranking performance, LQWD is well-positioned for ongoing success in the digital currency space.

For further insights into TSE:LQWD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.