LQWD Technologies Awards Stock Options to Management

LQwD FinTech Corp (TSE:LQWD) has released an update.

LQWD Technologies Corp., a leader in expanding Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure, has granted 500,000 stock options to key management, exercisable over five years at CDN$1.00 per share. This move aims to incentivize and retain top talent as the company continues to enhance its enterprise-ready payment solutions.

