LQWD Technologies Announces AGM Voting Results

LQwD FinTech Corp (TSE:LQWD) has released an update.
LQWD Technologies Corp. has successfully elected all nominees as directors during its annual general meeting in Vancouver, where shareholders also approved the appointment of a new auditor and the company’s stock option plan. The company, a leader in Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure, is committed to expanding its services to support global internet-powered payments.
