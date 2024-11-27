News & Insights

LQWD Technologies Announces AGM Voting Results

November 27, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LQwD FinTech Corp (TSE:LQWD) has released an update.

LQWD Technologies Corp. has successfully elected all nominees as directors during its annual general meeting in Vancouver, where shareholders also approved the appointment of a new auditor and the company’s stock option plan. The company, a leader in Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure, is committed to expanding its services to support global internet-powered payments.

