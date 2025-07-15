Bitcoin Magazine



LQWD Increases Bitcoin Holdings to 238.5 BTC, Achieves 54.6% BTC Yield YTD

LQWD Technologies Corp., a Canadian-based Bitcoin infrastructure company, has announced the acquisition of an additional 57.5 Bitcoin for approximately $6.8 million at an average price of $118,162 per Bitcoin.

Following the purchase, LQWD now holds approximately 238.5 Bitcoin in its treasury, valued at roughly $17.98 million with an average acquisition price of $75,331 per BTC.

This is all part of the company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy to support its Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) business. Based on its current outstanding shares of 27,546,741, LQWD now holds approximately 866 Satoshis per share—or 688 Sats per diluted share—representing a year-to-date (YTD) BTC yield of 54.6%.

“Bitcoin is the foundation of our business, and every additional purchase strengthens our position in the global payments network of the future,” said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. “Our long-term strategy is centered on accumulating Bitcoin, deploying it efficiently, and scaling in step with the growth of the Lightning Network.”

The company said it remains debt-free, and all Bitcoin reserves are held unencumbered. LQWD emphasized that increasing its Bitcoin-per-share metrics is a core part of its value strategy.

This latest acquisition follows a 10 BTC purchase announced on July 7, 2025, at an average price of $109,240, which raised its holdings at the time to 181 BTC. That purchase also reflected the company’s commitment to growing its LSP infrastructure, supported by a March 2024 partnership with Amboss Technologies to provide institutional-grade Lightning Network liquidity.

LQWD’s partnership with Amboss Technologies was a pivotal moment in its Lightning strategy. LQWD committed an initial 10 Bitcoin in liquidity and gained access to Amboss’s infrastructure tools—Magma, a liquidity marketplace, and Hydro, a platform for automated payment routing. “This partnership enables LQWD to deploy more of our company-owned Bitcoin while potentially capturing significant transaction volume and generating yield on our Bitcoin holdings,” said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. As LQWD continues increasing its Bitcoin reserves, partnerships like this strengthen its ability to monetize its holdings while advancing Lightning Network adoption at scale.

