LQWD Closes $3.74M Financing to Boost Expansion

LQwD FinTech Corp (TSE:LQWD) has released an update.

LQWD Technologies Corp has successfully closed its $3.74 million non-brokered private placement financing, with funds aimed at expanding its Lightning Network business and general working capital. The offering included the issuance of common shares and share purchase warrants, with notable participation from existing stakeholders, marking it as a related party transaction. Proceeds will bolster the company’s strategy to enhance its Bitcoin holdings and developer team.

