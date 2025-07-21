Stocks
LQR House Inc. Stock (YHC) Opinions on Lawsuit and Share Dilution News

July 21, 2025 — 01:01 pm EDT

Recent discussions on X about LQR House Inc. (YHC) have been ignited by news of a lawsuit seeking an asset freeze and board injunction, as reported in recent SEC filings. Many users are expressing concern over the potential impact of this legal action, with some pointing to a significant share dilution from a reported $46 million share offering as an additional pressure point. The sharp decline in stock price, noted to be down around 50% after hours by several commentators, has further fueled intense debates.

Amidst the turmoil, a segment of the X community sees a potential for recovery, drawing parallels to historic short-squeeze scenarios and suggesting that a board replacement could trigger a rebound. However, skepticism remains high, with others warning of further downside due to the ongoing legal and financial challenges. The unfolding situation continues to captivate attention as investors weigh the risks and opportunities surrounding this embattled stock.

LQR House Inc. Insider Trading Activity

LQR House Inc. insiders have traded $YHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEORGE PATRICK LAMBETH sold 180,000 shares for an estimated $546,318

