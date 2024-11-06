LQR House enters marketing partnership with New York Cocktail Co.

LQR House (LQR) announced a new marketing collaboration with The New York Cocktail Co., including a launch of a custom campaign highlighting their ready-to-drink cocktail Negroni, crafted by their team of New York’s bartenders. This campaign will focus on driving traffic and sales for their bottled Negroni cocktail on CWSpirits.com.

