Stocks
LQR

LQR House enters marketing partnership with New York Cocktail Co.

November 06, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

LQR House (LQR) announced a new marketing collaboration with The New York Cocktail Co., including a launch of a custom campaign highlighting their ready-to-drink cocktail Negroni, crafted by their team of New York’s bartenders. This campaign will focus on driving traffic and sales for their bottled Negroni cocktail on CWSpirits.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Stocks mentioned

LQR

