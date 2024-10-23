LQR House announces first shipment of SWOL Tequila for LCBO review

LQR House (LQR) announced the shipment of its first batch of SWOL Tequila for analysis by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. This marks a significant step for LQR House as it begins its international expansion and entry into the Canadian market. The shipment of SWOL Tequila will undergo a thorough analysis by the LCBO, which oversees alcohol regulation in the province. This regulatory analysis is expected to take approximately six weeks. Once SWOL Tequila is cleared for distribution across Ontario by the LCBO, the Company’s distributor, Of The Earth Distribution Corp. is expected to start distribution in the province.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LQR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.