LQDA Stock Soars 129.7% YTD: Is There More Room for Growth?

Shares of Liquidia Corporation LQDA have skyrocketed 129.7% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 7% growth. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 Index during this time frame.

Strong quarterly results, positive estimate revisions and encouraging uptake of lead drug, Yutrepia, have boosted investor sentiment.

LQDA Outperforms Industry, Sector and S&P 500 Index



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Given this backdrop, a closer examination of the company’s key strengths and potential weaknesses can help determine the stock’s appeal as an investment opportunity.

LQDA’s Yutrepia Gains Traction

Launched in June 2025, Yutrepia was approved by the FDA in May 2025 for the treatment of both pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The drug is an inhaled dry-powder version of treprostinil made with the company’s proprietary PRINT technology, designed to deliver medicine deeper into the lungs through an easy-to-use inhaler and allow higher doses than other inhaled treprostinil treatments.

Yutrepia has delivered a strong performance since its launch, generating sales of approximately $130 million in the first quarter of 2026.

As of April 30, 2026, Yutrepia had received more than 4,500 unique patient prescriptions since its launch, with approximately 3,750 patients having initiated treatment. The prescription-to-start conversion rate remained strong at 85% or higher, consistent with previously reported levels. Since its launch, Yutrepia has been prescribed by more than 980 physicians. Meanwhile, the number of physicians who have prescribed the drug to at least five patients increased about 25% from the end of February to approximately 270.

Strong Yutrepia sales helped drive the company's third consecutive profitable quarter, with net income reaching $52.9 million in the first quarter.

Liquidia currently generates revenues from sales of Yutrepia inhalation powder, and through a profit-sharing arrangement with Sandoz under a promotion agreement originally signed in August 2018 and subsequently amended. The agreement allows Liquidia to share in the profits generated from sales of Sandoz's generic Treprostinil Injection in the United States.

Treprostinil Injection is a fully substitutable generic formulation of treprostinil for parenteral administration in the United States. Liquidia holds exclusive rights to commercialize the product and collaborates with Sandoz on its commercial strategy. However, Sandoz retains ownership of Treprostinil Injection and holds the associated abbreviated new drug application.

LQDA is also planning to conduct studies to evaluate Yutrepia for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, progressive pulmonary fibrosis and Raynaud’s phenomenon related to systemic sclerosis.

LQDA’s Pipeline Beyond Yutrepia

Liquidia is leveraging its expertise in respiratory and vascular diseases to advance a pipeline of novel therapies that could support long-term growth. A key pipeline asset is L606, an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil licensed from Pharmosa Biopharm, designed for twice-daily administration using a short-duration, next-generation nebulizer.

L606 is currently being evaluated in an open-label study in the United States for the treatment of PAH and PH-ILD. The company has also initiated a global, placebo-controlled pivotal trial in PH-ILD, positioning the candidate as a potential growth driver if clinical development is successful.

LQDA’s Valuation and Estimate Movement

Going by the price/sales ratio, LQDA shares currently trade at 7.95X forward sales, higher than the industry’s average of 1.90X but lower than its mean of 14.64X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has moved north to $3.02 from $1.50 and that for 2027 EPS has jumped to $4.92 from $2.91 in the past 60 days.



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Invest in LQDA

Liquidia's products and pipeline candidates for PAH compete across several established and clinically validated treatment pathways. United Therapeutics UTHR markets four medicines in the United States to treat PAH, namely Remodulin, an injectable formulation of treprostinil, Orenitram, an oral version of treprostinil, Tyvaso, an inhaled version of treprostinil, and Adcirca (tadalafil; under an in-license from Eli Lilly and Company) tablets. Remodulin is approved for both subcutaneous (SC) and intravenous (IV) use.

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ Uptravi (selexipag) is approved to treat PAH. JNJ has another PAH drug in its portfolio, named Opsumit.

Hence, the investment case for Liquidia centers on the successful commercialization of Yutrepia, continued market share gains in pulmonary hypertension and the company's potential to evolve into a profitable specialty pharmaceutical player with a growing base of recurring revenues.

We remain bullish on the stock's prospects and believe additional upside potential exists. Accordingly, we view the shares favorably for prospective investors, while existing shareholders may consider maintaining their positions to benefit from further growth opportunities.

LQDA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.







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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.