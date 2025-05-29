Stocks
LQDA

$LQDA stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 29, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$LQDA stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,407,469 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LQDA:

$LQDA Insider Trading Activity

$LQDA insiders have traded $LQDA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROGER JEFFS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,473 shares for an estimated $454,944.
  • MICHAEL KASETA (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,744 shares for an estimated $400,256.
  • RUSSELL SCHUNDLER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,420 shares for an estimated $286,276.
  • RAJEEV SAGGAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,858 shares for an estimated $189,288.
  • SCOTT MOOMAW (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,314 shares for an estimated $151,008.
  • JASON ADAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,020 shares for an estimated $99,871.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LQDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $LQDA stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LQDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LQDA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
  • Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LQDA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LQDA forecast page.

$LQDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LQDA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LQDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $13.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $36.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 01/09/2025

You can track data on $LQDA on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LQDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.