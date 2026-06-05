LQD vs. SCHQ: Why the "Safer" Bond Fund Has Not Always Been the Better Choice

Key Points

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF offers a significantly lower expense ratio and a higher dividend yield than iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF.

The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has provided stronger total returns over the last year while experiencing much less price volatility.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF concentrates on long-dated government debt while iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF provides exposure to corporate credit.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab Long-Term U.s. Treasury ETF ›

Investors choosing between iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:LQD) and Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHQ) must weigh lower costs and Treasury safety against the higher returns of corporate credit.

These two funds provide distinct paths for fixed-income exposure, helping investors balance yield and safety. the iShares fund targets a broad basket of investment-grade corporate bonds, while the Schwab fund focuses exclusively on the long end of the U.S. Treasury market. Each carries different risks regarding credit quality and interest rate sensitivity in changing economic environments.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric LQD SCHQ Issuer iShares Schwab Expense ratio 0.14% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 3, 2026) 6.10% 5.20% Dividend yield 4.60% 4.80% Beta 0.44 0.49 AUM $29.9 billion $765.6 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Schwab fund is notably more affordable, sporting an expense ratio of 0.03% compared to 0.14% for LQD. Investors could also benefit from a slightly higher payout, as SCHQ offers a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric LQD SCHQ Max drawdown (5 yr) (24.90%) (40.90%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $998 $762

What's inside

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHQ) holds 100 positions and focuses as closely as possible on the total return of the long-term U.S. Treasury bond market. Its reported sector exposure includes 91% in cash and others, 5% in technology, and 3% in communication services. Top holdings include Wi Treasury Bond at 2.29%, Treasury Bond at 2.11%, and another Wi Treasury Bond issue at 1.37%. This fund launched in 2019 and has paid $1.48 per share over the trailing 12 months. Its strategy makes it highly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations, which can drive significant price swings.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:LQD) focuses instead on U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds. This fixed income fund reports three holdings and is highly diversified, as no single position exceeds 0.20% of the portfolio. It launched in 2002 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $4.96 per share. By prioritizing corporate debt, the fund avoids the direct sovereign focus of SCHQ but remains sensitive to the credit health of the underlying issuers. The fund seeks investment results that correspond to an index of high-quality corporate debt.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

When most investors think about safety in bond investing, U.S. Treasuries come to mind first. Government bonds carry no credit risk because every payment is backed by the full faith of the United States. Corporate bonds, however, carry the risk that a company could struggle to make its payments. So on paper, SCHQ sounds safer than LQD. But interestingly, the recent track record doesn’t back that up.

Long-term Treasury funds like SCHQ are extraordinarily sensitive to interest rate changes. When rates surged from 2022 through 2024, SCHQ suffered steep losses that corporate bond funds like LQD handled much better. Over five years, LQD has both outperformed SCHQ and experienced smaller drawdowns, despite holding corporate rather than government debt.

Both funds yield nearly the same amount today, making the fee gap worth your attention. SCHQ charges a fraction of what LQD does, which matters for long-term investors. The right choice depends on what risk worries you most. SCHQ is the purer safe-haven play when economic conditions deteriorate and companies come under stress. LQD is better insulated from interest rate swings and has proven more resilient through recent rate cycles.

Should you buy stock in Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab Long-Term U.s. Treasury ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab Long-Term U.s. Treasury ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab Long-Term U.s. Treasury ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,342,065!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.