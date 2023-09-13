Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, where 13,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS 500 BEAR 1X SHARES, which lost 7,700,000 of its units, representing a 32.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: LQD, SPDN: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.