Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, which added 17,800,000 units, or a 6.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PRAY ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 39.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: LQD, PRAY: Big ETF Inflows

