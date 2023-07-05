News & Insights

LQD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

July 05, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: LQD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.89, changing hands as low as $106.59 per share. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LQD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LQD's low point in its 52 week range is $98.41 per share, with $115.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.69.

