LQD, AMCA: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, where 5,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.3% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of AMCA, in morning trading today UnitedHealth Group is up about 0.5%, and Home Depot is lower by about 0.1%.

