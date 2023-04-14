LPX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.71, changing hands as high as $59.02 per share. Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPX's low point in its 52 week range is $48.20 per share, with $78.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.02.

