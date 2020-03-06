LPX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.23, changing hands as low as $26.38 per share. Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.815 per share, with $34.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.84.

