LPX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.42, changing hands as low as $64.57 per share. Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPX's low point in its 52 week range is $50.12 per share, with $79.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.26.

