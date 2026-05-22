LPTH Surges 503% in the Past Year: Should You Stay Invested?

LightPath Technologies Inc. LPTH has gained a stellar 502.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 25.8%. It has outperformed peers such as CTS Corporation CTS and Fabrinet FN. While CTS is up 51%, Fabrinet has surged 205.4% over this period.



LightPath is steadily emerging as a compelling player in the rapidly expanding infrared imaging and defense optics market. The company is benefiting from rising defense modernization spending, growing adoption of thermal imaging technologies and increasing demand for advanced optical systems across military and commercial applications.

One-Year Price Performance of LPTH



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Defense Programs: Key Growth Catalyst of LPTH

One of the biggest catalysts for LPTH is its growing exposure to defense-related opportunities. The company has been securing positions in several military programs involving infrared imaging, surveillance, targeting and counter-drone applications.



Management recently highlighted participation in multiple defense initiatives and border surveillance programs, which increasingly utilize the company’s proprietary infrared technologies. As global defense spending continues to rise, demand for advanced thermal imaging and optical systems is expected to remain strong. This trend should continue supporting LightPath’s growth trajectory over the long term.

Proprietary BlackDiamond Technology: LPTH’s Trump Card

LightPath’s proprietary BlackDiamond infrared glass technology remains a key differentiator. Traditional infrared systems often rely on germanium, which has become increasingly expensive and supply-constrained. BlackDiamond provides an alternative material solution that offers improved manufacturing flexibility and potential cost advantages.



The technology also aligns well with the growing push for domestic sourcing of critical defense components in the United States. As government agencies and defense contractors look to reduce foreign dependence, LightPath could benefit from increased demand for U.S.-based optical manufacturing capabilities.

G5 Infrared Buyout Expands Addressable Market

The acquisition of G5 Infrared significantly strengthened LightPath’s position in the infrared imaging market. The transaction expanded the company’s offerings from optical components into complete infrared camera systems and imaging solutions. This vertical integration strategy increases the company’s addressable market while creating opportunities for higher-margin revenue streams.



Management indicated that G5 has already contributed meaningful order growth and is expected to remain an important driver of future expansion. The company has secured several large infrared camera orders in recent quarters, helping push backlog levels significantly higher. These long-term contracts improve revenue visibility and support sustained top-line growth over the coming years.

Solid Liquidity Supports Expansion Plans

The company has strengthened its financial position through capital raises, providing flexibility to support future growth initiatives. Management plans to continue investing in manufacturing expansion, product development and strategic acquisitions aimed at broadening the company’s infrared and defense technology portfolio.

Moving Forward

With strong backlog growth, accelerating revenues and strategic acquisitions enhancing its capabilities, LightPath appears well poised for further appreciation. Investors could benefit if they stay invested in the stock for the long run.



LightPath currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.