$LPTH stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LPTH stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,336,867 of trading volume.

$LPTH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LPTH:

$LPTH insiders have traded $LPTH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHMUEL RUBIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,012 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIMBERLY ANNE CRIDER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,510

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $LPTH stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPTH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPTH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPTH forecast page.

You can track data on $LPTH on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.