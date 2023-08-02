LPS Brasil Consultoria de Imoveis (B3:LPSB3) Price Target Increased by 34.00% to 6.83

The average one-year price target for LPS Brasil Consultoria de Imoveis (B3:LPSB3) has been revised to 6.83 / share. This is an increase of 34.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.77 to a high of 7.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 147.61% from the latest reported closing price of 2.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in LPS Brasil Consultoria de Imoveis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPSB3 is 0.00%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 376K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 164K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.