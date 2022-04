April 8 (Reuters) - The London Platinum and Palladium Market (LPPM) said on Friday it was suspending two Russian precious metals refineries from its good delivery lists with immediate effect.

The decision bars the refiners from selling platinum and palladium into the London market, the world's largest.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by David Evans)

