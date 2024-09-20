LPLA's August Brokerage and Advisory Assets Up on Upbeat Markets

LPL Financial's LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.56 trillion at the end of August 2024, increasing 2% from the prior month and 22.7% year over year. The rise in the company’s assets balance was driven by a robust market performance.



Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $690.6 billion and advisory assets amounted to $869.5 billion. Brokerage assets grew 1.8% from July 2024 and 17% year over year. Advisory assets rose 2.2% from the previous month and 27.7% from August 2023.



Total net new assets (NNAs) were $6.8 billion in the reported month. It included $0.3 billion of acquired net new assets from Liquidity & Succession activity. NNAs were $9 billion in July 2024 and $13.1 billion in August 2023. NNAs in August 2024 included $3.8 billion of assets that were off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Excluding these assets, total net new assets were $10.4 billion.



The company reported $43.3 billion of total client cash balance in August, down 1.6% from the prior month and 9.2% from August 2023. Of the total balance, $30.4 billion was insured cash and $9.3 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market sweep and client cash balance.

Our Take on LPLA Stock

LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will likely support advisory revenues. The company is expected to keep expanding through strategic acquisitions, which will help diversify operations. However, the challenging operating backdrop remains a near-term headwind, which may hurt the company’s financials.



So far this year, LPLA’s shares have lost 3% against the industry’s growth of 13.9%.





Competitive Landscape

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for August 2024. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs).



Total client DARTs for August were 2,712,000, which increased 40.4% from August 2023 and fell 1.6% from the last month.



Charles Schwab SCHW reported its monthly activity report for August 2024. The company’s core NNAs of $32.8 billion were up 13% from $29 billion recorded in the prior month. Further, NNAs jumped substantially from $4.9 billion in the year-ago month. Last year, core NNAs included “the impact of the anticipated attrition ahead of our September 2023 client conversion weekend – the largest of the five total transition weekends.”



SCHW’s total client assets in August 2024 were $9.74 trillion, up 2% from July 2024 and 20% from August 2023. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $4.93 trillion, rising 2% from the prior month and 20% year over year..

