LPLA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $167.03, changing hands as low as $166.91 per share. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPLA's low point in its 52 week range is $127.03 per share, with $220.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.91.

