LPLA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $221.22, changing hands as high as $221.90 per share. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPLA's low point in its 52 week range is $169.675 per share, with $271.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $220.51.

