LPL Reports Record Recruiting Results in Q2

LPL Financial topped earnings expectations in the second quarter as it reported $3.65 in earnings per share which exceeded analysts’ estimates of $3.47 per share. It was also an 85% increase from last year, primarily driven by higher rates. The company also had another strong quarter in terms of recruitment which the firm expects to continue in the third quarter.

In total, it added 421 new advisors in Q2 for a total of 21,942. Notably, this is more than a 5% increase on a year-over-year basis as it had 20,811 at the end of last year’s Q2. It saw an 8% increase in total assets, reaching $1.2 trillion with organic new assets of $22 billion and recruited assets of $19 billion.

According to CEO and President Dan Arnold, the company’s success was due to winning new clients, expanding ‘wallet share’, focus on servicing clients, and a differentiated experience. It also saw a 99% retention rate in the quarter, and the company continues to invest in new technology and new services such as direct indexing. It also announced the acquisition of Crown Capital which has 260 advisors and $5.5 billion in assets.

Finsum: LPL Financial announced its second quarter earnings results which topped analysts’ expectations in terms of earnings per share and asset growth.

