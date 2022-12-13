LPL Nabs $650 Million Team from Lincoln Financial

LPL Financial recently announced that Financial House has joined its broker-dealer, RIA, and custodial platforms. LPL was able to lure Financial House from Lincoln Financial, where the team managed around $650 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement assets. The Financial House team, which was based in Centreville, Delaware, includes partner advisors Joseph Biloon, Robert Griesemer, and Emily Woodson as well as advisors Joseph Blair, Leo Strine, and Gary Ulrich. According to Griesemer, the team left Lincoln because its business had model changed. He said the following in a statement, “Financial House was founded primarily as an insurance and planning firm, but that’s changed over the years. We now offer more comprehensive, complex investment strategies and planning, so working with an insurance-based partner no longer suited our business model.” He added, “At the end of the day, we recognized LPL would provide us with more independence and flexibility to grow our practice as we see fit.” According to Biloon, “Financial House expects LPL to provide it with opportunities to add advisors and potentially acquire other practices because of LPL’s access to retiring advisors who want to sell part or all of their business.”

Finsum:A $650 million team left Lincoln Financial for LPL due to its changing business model that no longer fit with Lincoln’s insurance-based model.

advisors

recruiting

LPL

retirement

