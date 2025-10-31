LPL Financial's Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LPL Financial LPLA gained 1.3% in after-hours trading following the release of better-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results. Adjusted earnings of $5.20 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47. The bottom line also grew 25% year over year.



Results benefited from robust revenue improvement, partly offset by higher expenses. LPLA recorded strong growth in brokerage and advisory assets, which acted as a tailwind.



After considering certain non-recurring items, net loss was $29.5 million or 37 cents per share, down from net income of $255.3 million or $3.39 per share in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for net income was $280.3 million.

LPLA’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total net revenues were $4.55 billion, jumping 46.4% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.34 billion.



Total expenses surged 66.1% to $4.59 billion. The rise was due to an increase in all cost components except other expenses. Our estimate for total expenses was $3.94 billion.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, LPL Financial’s total brokerage and advisory assets were $2,314.5 billion, up 45.4%. Our estimate for the metric was $2,126.8 billion. In the reported quarter, total net new assets were $307.7 billion.



Total client cash balances rose 21.8% year over year to $55.8 billion.

LPLA’s Balance Sheet Position Weakens

As of Sept. 30, 2025, total assets were $18.03 billion, up 3.2% on a sequential basis. As of the same date, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.34 billion, down from $4.19 billion in the second quarter.



Total stockholders’ equity was $5.04 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, down marginally sequentially.

Our View on LPL Financial

LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will likely continue aiding advisory revenues. Strategic acquisitions and a strong balance sheet will support financials. However, rising expenses and uncertainty regarding capital markets are likely to adversely impact commission revenues.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

Currently, LPL Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of LPLA’s Peers

Interactive Brokers’ IBKR third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The bottom line reflected a rise of 42.5% from the prior-year quarter.



IBKR’s results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues and a decline in expenses. Growth in customer accounts and a rise in daily average revenue trades acted as other tailwinds.



Charles Schwab’s SCHW third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The bottom line soared 70% year over year.



Schwab’s results benefited from the solid performance of the asset management business and higher trading revenues. Higher net interest revenues and solid brokerage account numbers were other positives. However, an increase in expenses acted as a headwind.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.