LPL Financial's May Brokerage & Advisory Assets Rise Y/Y

LPL Financial LPLA witnessed a rise in total brokerage and advisory assets in May 2025. The metric was $1.85 trillion, which grew 3.7% from the prior month and 26.5% year over year.

LPLA’s Performance Breakdown

Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $832.9 billion and advisory assets amounted to $1.02 trillion. Brokerage assets rose 2.9% from April 2025 and 26.8% year over year. Advisory assets were up 4.4% from the previous month and 26.2% from May 2024.



Total net new assets (NNAs) were $6.5 billion in May. Total organic NNAs were $6.5 billion as well, including $1 billion off-boarded assets as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large offices of supervisory jurisdiction. Excluding these assets, organic NNAs were $7.5 billion.



The company reported $49.2 billion of total client cash balance in May, down 5% from the prior month but up 10.6% from May 2024. Of the total balance, $33.4 billion was insured cash, $10.6 billion was deposit cash, and the remainder was money-market sweep and client cash balance.

Our Take on LPLA Stock

LPL Financial’s impending acquisition of Commonwealth Financial, the buyouts of Investment Center and Atria Wealth, and solid advisor productivity and recruiting efforts are expected to bolster advisory revenues. However, uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets and substantial goodwill on the balance sheet are headwinds.



In the past three months, LPLA’s shares have risen 9.3%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 7.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, LPL Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of LPLA’s Peers in May

Charles Schwab SCHW released its monthly activity report for May 2025. The company’s total client assets were $10.35 trillion, up 12.4% from May 2024 and 4.6% from April 2025.



SCHW’s client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.24 trillion, growing 12.6% from the year-ago period and 3.9% from the prior month.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for May 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in May were 3,384,000, representing a 43% increase from May 2024 but an 11% decline from April 2025.

