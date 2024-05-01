LPL Financial's (LPLA) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

LPL Financial’s LPLA first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77. The bottom line, however, reflects a decline of 6% year over year.



Results benefited from robust improvement in revenues, partly offset by an increase in expenses. LPLA recorded growth in brokerage and advisory assets, which acted as a tailwind.



After considering certain non-recurring items, net income was $268.8 million or $3.83 per share, down from $338.9 million or $4.24 per share in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for net income was $240.7 million.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total net revenues of $2.83 billion grew 17% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68 billion.



Total expenses jumped 25% to $2.46 billion. The rise was due to an increase in all cost components except professional services costs. Our estimate for total expenses was $2.31 billion.



As of Mar 31, 2024, LPL Financial’s total brokerage and advisory assets were $1,440.9 billion, up 23% year over year.



In the reported quarter, total net new assets were $16.7 billion, down from $24.5 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Total client cash balances declined 14% year over year to $46.3 billion.

Balance Sheet Position Solid

As of Mar 31, 2024, total assets were $11.02 billion, up 7% on a sequential basis. As of the same date, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.1 billion, up from $465.7 million in the prior-quarter end.



Total stockholders’ equity was $2.27 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, up 9% sequentially.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased shares worth $70 million.

Our View

LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will likely continue aiding advisory revenues. Strategic acquisitions will keep supporting financials. In April, it completed the acquisition of Crown Capital Securities, L.P.



However, mounting expenses and a tough operating backdrop remain major near-term concerns for the company.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

Currently, LPL Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Brokerage Firms

Charles Schwab’s SCHW first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 74 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line, however, declined 20% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from the solid performance of the asset management business. The absence of fee waivers and solid brokerage account numbers acted as tailwinds during the quarter. However, lower revenues due to higher funding costs posed a major headwind. SCHW also recorded a rise in adjusted expenses.



Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Also, the bottom line reflects a rise of 21.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues. IBKR recorded growth in customer accounts during the quarter, which, along with a rise in daily average revenue trades, was another tailwind. However, higher expenses hurt the results to some extent.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.