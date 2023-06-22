LPL Financial's (LPLA) May Metrics Rise on Favorable Markets

LPL Financial's LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.19 trillion at the end of May 2023, increasing just 0.2% from the prior month and 6.2% year over year. The rise in LPLA’s assets balance was mainly due to decent market performance.



Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $560.2 billion and advisory assets amounted to $629.8 billion. Brokerage assets were up 0.1% from April 2023 and 6% year over year. Advisory assets grew 0.3% from the prior month and 6.4% from May 2022.



LPL Financial’s total net new assets (NNAs) were $8.1 billion in the reported month. NNAs were $4.4 billion and $24.8 billion in April 2023 and May 2022, respectively.



The company reported $50.6 billion of total client cash balance, down 0.6% from April 2023 and 24.7% from May 2022. Of the total balance, $36.5 billion was insured cash and $9.7 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market balance.



LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will support advisory revenues. Also, it is expanding through strategic buyouts on the back of a robust balance sheet position. However, the challenging operating backdrop is a major near-term headwind.



The stock has rallied 3.4% over the past three months, outperforming 2.3% growth witnessed by the industry.





Competitive Landscape

A couple of other brokerage firms that have already come out with monthly data for May are Interactive Brokers Group IBKR and Charles Schwab SCHW.



Interactive Brokers released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for May 2023. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential basis.



IBKR’s total client DARTs for the month were 1,860,000, which grew 5% from the April 2023 level but declined 19% year over year.



Schwab released its monthly activity report for May 2023. Core net new assets were $20.7 billion. It reported negative core net new assets of $2.3 billion in April 2023 and net new assets of $32.8 billion in the year-earlier month.



SCHW’s total client assets were $7.65 trillion in May, up marginally from April 2023 and 5% from May 2022. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.90 trillion, declining marginally from the prior month but rising 5% year over year.

