LPL Financial's (LPLA) August Metrics Decline on Weak Markets

LPL Financial's LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.27 trillion at the end of August 2023, decreasing 0.6% from the prior month but growing 15.1% year over year. The fall in LPL Financial’s asset balance from the July level was mainly due to weak market performance.

Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $590.5 billion and advisory assets amounted to $680.8 billion. Brokerage assets were down 0.6% from July 2023 but increased 12.5% year over year. Advisory assets declined 0.5% from the prior month but jumped 17.4% from August 2022.

LPL Financial’s total net new assets (NNAs) were $13.1 billion in the reported month. NNAs were $11 billion and $9.7 billion in July 2023 and August 2022, respectively.

The company reported $48.2 billion of total client cash balance, down 1.2% from July 2023 and 26.7% from August 2022. Of the total balance, $34.7 billion was insured cash and $9.1 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market balance.

LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will aid advisory revenues. The company is expanding through strategic buyouts on the back of a solid balance sheet position. However, the challenging operating backdrop is a major near-term headwind.

Over the past six months, shares of LPL Financial have rallied 17.2% compared with the industry’s upside of 4.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LPLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

A couple of other brokerage firms that have already come out with monthly data for August are Interactive Brokers Group IBKR and Charles Schwab SCHW.

Interactive Brokers released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for August 2023. It reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and year-over-year basis.

IBKR’s total client DARTs for August were 1,931,000, declining 3% from the July 2023 level and 2% year over year.

Schwab released its monthly activity report for August 2023. Because of the temporary attrition of TD Ameritrade clients and advisors, the company’s core net new assets of $4.9 billion in the reported month declined 64% from July 2023 and 89% from the prior-year month.

SCHW’s total client assets in August 2023 were $8.09 trillion, down 2% from July 2023 but up 14% from August 2022. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $4.11 trillion, down 2% from the prior month and up 13% year over year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.