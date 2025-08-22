LPL Financial's July Brokerage & Advisory Assets Rise Sequentially

LPL Financial LPLA witnessed a rise in total brokerage and advisory assets in July 2025. The metric was $1.94 trillion, which rose 1.1% from the prior month and 26.8% year over year.

LPLA’s July Performance Breakdown

Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $862.4 billion whereas advisory assets amounted to $1.1 trillion. Brokerage assets increased 0.5% from June 2025 and surged 27.1% year over year. On the other hand, advisory assets rose 1.5% from the previous month and 26.6% from July 2024.



Total organic net new assets (NNAs) were $5.4 billion. It included $1.8 billion of off-boarded assets as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large offices of supervisory jurisdiction. Excluding these assets, organic NNAs were $7.2 billion.



LPL Financial reported $49.5 billion of total client cash balance in July, down 2.2% from the prior month but up 12.5% from July 2024. Of the total balance, $33.7 billion was insured cash, $10.8 billion was deposit cash, and the remaining was money-market sweep and client cash balance.

Our Take on LPL Financial

LPL Financial’s buyout of Commonwealth Financial Network, Investment Center and Atria Wealth, its solid advisor productivity and recruiting efforts will support advisory revenues. The company is expected to keep expanding inorganically, which will help diversify operations. However, uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets and substantial goodwill on the balance sheet are worrisome.



In the past year, LPLA shares have risen 61.4%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 39%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, LPL Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of LPLA’s Peers in July

Charles Schwab SCHW released its monthly activity report for July 2025. It recorded an increase in client assets.



SCHW’s total client assets at month end were $10.96 trillion, up 15% from July 2024 and 2% from June 2025. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.51 trillion, growing 2% from the year-ago period and 14% from the previous month.



Interactive Brokers IBKR has released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for July 2025. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a year-over-year rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs).



Total client DARTs in July were 3,498,000, representing a 27% increase from July 2024 and a 1% rise from June 2025. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer accounts were 194. The metric declined 6% on a year-over-year basis and 1% from June 2025.

